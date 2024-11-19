Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Update

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 9,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FI traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.62. 909,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $121.86 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 40.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,711 shares of company stock worth $47,477,232. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

