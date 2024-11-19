Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Update

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.2% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Flowserve by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.90. 9,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

