Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 606,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,182,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

