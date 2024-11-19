Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 99,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

F traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. 30,417,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,783,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

