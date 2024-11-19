FWG Holdings LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

FWG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of FWG Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,468.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

