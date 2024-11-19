FY2025 Earnings Forecast for My Size Issued By HC Wainwright

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for My Size in a research report issued on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share.
MYSZ opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. My Size has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.49.
My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.
