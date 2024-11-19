GAP’s (GAP) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GAP. Argus raised GAP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

GAP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GAP opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. GAP has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.35.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. GAP had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

