Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 137.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 116.7% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 422.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

