GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 448 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $255.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 23.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 38.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Melius downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

