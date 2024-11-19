Greenidge Generation Approves Equity Incentive Plan IncreaseGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) has recently announced the approval of the Second Amended and Restated 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) by its Board of Directors. Th

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Greenidge Generation’s 8K filing here.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

