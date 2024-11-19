Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 20.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.68 and a 200 day moving average of $150.33. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $128.37 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

