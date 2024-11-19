HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 2.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $335.89 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.11.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

