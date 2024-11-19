Hecla Mining to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0138 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The trade was a 38.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

