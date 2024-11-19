HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Currently, 28.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HPK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $270.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,959,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,066,822.70. The trade was a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 203,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,206. Company insiders own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 135.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 406,536 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at $4,506,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 80.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 26.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 110,099 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

