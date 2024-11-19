H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.35, but opened at $58.34. H&R Block shares last traded at $55.22, with a volume of 354,395 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. The company had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,332,168.83. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,910.34. This represents a 30.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in H&R Block by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 159,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

