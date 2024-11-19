IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDYA. Leerink Partners downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,635,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,162,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,825,000 after purchasing an additional 486,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 443,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

