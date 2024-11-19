Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $277.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.