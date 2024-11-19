Insider Buying: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Doogue purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,634. This trade represents a 6.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 1.3 %

ALGM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 1,664,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -138.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,253,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $71,289,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 41.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,486,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 86.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,466,000 after purchasing an additional 999,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Stories

