Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Trimmed by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,375 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $567,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,849,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ICE opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.64 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

