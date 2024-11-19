Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0687 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

