iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Lifted by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $519,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

