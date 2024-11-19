iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Trimmed by Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations

Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,333 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 4.3% of Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $35,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3,584.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 92,716 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

