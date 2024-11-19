Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hologic by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 51.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Hologic by 224.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Hologic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,630,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,060,000 after acquiring an additional 80,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 352.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 299,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 232,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

