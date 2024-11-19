Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 378 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.72.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

