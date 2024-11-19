Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 918 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 112,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This represents a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $29,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,402.96. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $944,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

