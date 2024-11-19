Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 812 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,559,000 after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,811,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,538,000 after buying an additional 227,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,595,000 after buying an additional 85,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.72. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

