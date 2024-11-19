Knuff & Co LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after buying an additional 2,393,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

