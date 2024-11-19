Knuff & Co LLC Sells 25 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $404.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

