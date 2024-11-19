Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,395 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $57,584,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in CVS Health by 698.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 74,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

