LGT Capital Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $41,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Redburn Partners started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.79.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.09. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

