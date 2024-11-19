Lindenwold Advisors INC Raises Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Toro were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Toro by 522.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Toro by 850.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toro by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Toro Trading Up 1.1 %

TTC stock opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

