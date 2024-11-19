LMR Partners LLP Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 238.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,374 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 43.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 12.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

