LMR Partners LLP Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,787.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth $1,240,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Samsara by 41.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Samsara by 486.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 94,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,856. The trade was a 54.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,921.86. This represents a 9.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,708,307 shares of company stock valued at $78,039,972. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Samsara Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IOT opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -103.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

