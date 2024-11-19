Lowery Thomas LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $258.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.54 and a 1-year high of $265.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

