McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 35,154 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $6,612,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $1,394,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.1% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 49,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This trade represents a 44.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $291.10 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.06 and a 200-day moving average of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

