Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $413.98 and a 12-month high of $551.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $530.03 and its 200-day moving average is $509.39. The stock has a market cap of $489.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.