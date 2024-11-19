Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its position in Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 483,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $876,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 95.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 857,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other Graco news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $1,604,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,440.16. This trade represents a 55.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $284,004.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

