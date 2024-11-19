Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 19,416.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL opened at $262.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.32 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.81 and its 200 day moving average is $236.12.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

