Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,422 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,422 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 528.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $37,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 31,818 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $2,688,621.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,521. This trade represents a 10.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,033 shares of company stock worth $19,240,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

Fastenal stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.