MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

