Minerva Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Kewaunee Scientific accounts for approximately 2.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

