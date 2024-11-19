Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

