Moleculin Biotech Announces Positive Findings on Annamycin for AML Patients, Overcoming Venetoclax Resistance

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. released news on November 18, 2024, revealing substantial findings supporting the efficacy of Annamycin in combating resistance to Venetoclax in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company disclosed data from preclinical in vitro studies, which have been accepted for online presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. These findings align with the promising results demonstrated by recent preliminary clinical data from subjects who had relapsed from or were refractory to Venetoclax and subsequently received treatment with Annamycin in conjunction with Ara-C (AnnAraC).

A press release issued by the company detailing these revelations is appended to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and has been referenced herein. This disclosure serves as Regulation FD disclosure under Item 7.01 of the SEC filing.

It is important to note that the information provided in Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being shared for informational purposes and will not be considered a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in any future filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933 unless expressly identified as such.

Moving forward, Moleculin Biotech aims to continue its advancements in addressing the challenges faced by AML patients and expanding the understanding of the potential benefits of Annamycin in overcoming Venetoclax resistance.

In accordance with Item 9.01 of the filing, the company attached Exhibit 99.1, offering a valuable insight into the recent developments and the ongoing efforts of Moleculin Biotech.

The company’s strategic initiatives and commitment to addressing critical medical challenges underscore its dedication to driving innovative solutions in the field of oncology. The potential impact of Annamycin on AML treatment represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of more effective therapies for patients facing resistance to conventional treatments.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

