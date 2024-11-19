Morgan Stanley Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $34.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $30.45 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,630,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $597,234,000 after acquiring an additional 172,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

