Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $183.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.24 and a 200 day moving average of $155.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.