Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 372.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113,934 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,936. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

