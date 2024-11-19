Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 777 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,355,000 after purchasing an additional 186,849 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 398,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,689,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $465.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $492.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.