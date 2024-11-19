Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,352 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $135.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.28.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

