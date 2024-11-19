Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,040 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $213.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $165.12 and a one year high of $240.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.19 and a 200 day moving average of $200.89.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. This represents a 20.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

