Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $22,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.